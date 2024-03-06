Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.0% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,347,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,110,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.97. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $446.58.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

