International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

International Media Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IMAQ stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. International Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in International Media Acquisition by 519.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 754,105 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in International Media Acquisition by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its position in International Media Acquisition by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 298,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 179,466 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

