International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.
