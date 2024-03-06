Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.80. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $139.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,054 shares of company stock worth $21,057,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

