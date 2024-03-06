Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 386642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Specifically, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,704,684 shares of company stock worth $177,875,951 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 780,469 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,494,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 214,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 839,103 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

