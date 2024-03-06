Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $78,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,507.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $208,760.00.

SYM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. 237,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,376. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

SYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

