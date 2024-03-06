Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.6 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $21.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,308.04. 54,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,227. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,201.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,137.23. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.