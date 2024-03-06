Insider Selling: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.38, for a total transaction of C$23,025.84.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.04. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$35.11 and a 52 week high of C$46.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.27.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

