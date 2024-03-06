Insider Buying: Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX:NFL) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX:NFL – Get Free Report) insider Ben Phillips purchased 200,000 shares of Norfolk Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$25,200.00 ($16,363.64).

Norfolk Metals Stock Performance

Norfolk Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Metals Limited explores for gold and uranium properties in Australia. The company holds interest in the Roger River Gold project, which comprises one granted exploration license and one exploration license application coveing an area of 261 square kilometers located in Tasmania; and the Orroroo Uranium project located in South Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.