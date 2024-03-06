Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INE shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,408.75. In related news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,408.75. Also, Senior Officer Jean Trudel bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE INE opened at C$8.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70.59%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

