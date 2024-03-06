ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $3,006,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,895,000 after purchasing an additional 98,057 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,027,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. 2,659,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,929. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

