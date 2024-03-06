Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,636,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,463,133 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,396,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,047,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after buying an additional 4,157,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,105,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Infosys by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 908,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Infosys by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,809,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,173,000 after purchasing an additional 107,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

