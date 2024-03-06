Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $441,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $392.55. 840,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,376. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $397.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.68 and a 200 day moving average of $349.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

