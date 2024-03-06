Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $366,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Yum China by 11.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,367. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

