Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,568 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.4% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.69. 303,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,597. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.