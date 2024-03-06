Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,096 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 99.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.47. 1,505,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,880,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.