Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of MDT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,825. The company has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
