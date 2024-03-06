Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $358,000 Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,351,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,204,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 3.81%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

