Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $498,000 in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 3,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $411,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,310.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $411,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,310.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,077 shares of company stock worth $2,050,581 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.12. 174,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,307. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $143.25.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.