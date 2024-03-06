Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $401,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,218 shares of company stock worth $2,523,794. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

VMC stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.02. 253,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $269.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.37.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

