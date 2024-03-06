Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1,018.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

