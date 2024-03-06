Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $967,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $147,926,000 after purchasing an additional 223,984 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.12. 1,411,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,887,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $175.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $213.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

