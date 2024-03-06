Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $890,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HD traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,819. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.77 and a 200-day moving average of $328.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

