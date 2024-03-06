Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $306,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SBA Communications by 218.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,375. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.88.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 73.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

