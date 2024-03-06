Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,443 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

