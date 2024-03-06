IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Stake Reduced by Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. reduced its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises 44.8% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. owned 0.28% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,000,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,054,000 after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 292.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. 5,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $642.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

