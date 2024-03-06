Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRT. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,384. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,187,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,850,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 417,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 50,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

