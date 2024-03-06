Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.33% from the company’s previous close.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.15.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92. Immunocore has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

