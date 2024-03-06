IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Up 9.6% in February

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 806,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IMAX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in IMAX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.