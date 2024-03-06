IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Up 9.6% in February

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 806,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
IMAX Stock Performance
Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IMAX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in IMAX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
