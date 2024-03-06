Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,874 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $134.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

