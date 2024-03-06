Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $257.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

