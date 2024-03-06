ICON (ICX) 1-Day Volume Tops $50.67 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $307.17 million and $50.67 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 982,502,310 coins and its circulating supply is 982,502,148 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

