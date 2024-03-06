IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised IBEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. IBEX has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $270.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.79%. Research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IBEX

In other IBEX news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 9,383 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $150,597.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 385,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in IBEX by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IBEX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Resource Group International Ltd bought a new stake in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at $103,964,000. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth $7,842,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

