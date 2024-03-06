HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $13.83

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $14.79. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 22,045 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,838,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 508,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,266,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

