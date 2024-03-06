Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.
HUN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. 570,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.25%.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
