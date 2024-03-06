Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.