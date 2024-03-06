HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 609.30 ($7.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 615.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 615.24. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 512.30 ($6.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.60 ($8.45).

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.56), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($677,362.81). Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.41) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.15) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 779.86 ($9.90).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

