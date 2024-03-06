HSBC Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $412.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at HSBC from $411.00 to $412.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $274.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.42.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,958.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $338.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.70 and a 200 day moving average of $228.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

