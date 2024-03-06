H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Short Interest Update

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 10,090,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. 240,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,515. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

