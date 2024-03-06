Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $149.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.61. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $183.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $594.20 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 62.60%.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,616 shares of company stock worth $7,700,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

