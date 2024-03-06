Horizen 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.99 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.53 or 0.00017388 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $170.02 million and approximately $23.99 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00059684 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00046540 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,743,012 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

