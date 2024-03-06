HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.40 Million

HI (HI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $242,558.24 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004045 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,761.17 or 0.99952625 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00145800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050773 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $270,862.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

