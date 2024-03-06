Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Helloworld Travel’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Helloworld Travel Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.
Helloworld Travel Company Profile
