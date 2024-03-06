Heartland Group Holdings Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:HGH)

Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Heartland Group Holdings Limited provides various financial services in New Zealand and Australia. The company offers savings accounts, term deposits, and direct and business call accounts. It also provides home loans, business loans, term loans, revolving credit, car loans, and reverse mortgage lending and other financial services.

