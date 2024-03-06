HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Up 9.1% in February

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
HeartBeam Price Performance
NASDAQ BEATW opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. HeartBeam has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.65.
HeartBeam Company Profile
