Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Increases Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Headlam Group Trading Down 3.0 %
Headlam Group stock opened at GBX 191.04 ($2.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £154.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.83 and a beta of 1.38. Headlam Group has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 326.83 ($4.15). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 205.99.
About Headlam Group
