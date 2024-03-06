Head to Head Survey: Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) and Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) and Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fuchs and Avivagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuchs 7.82% 16.08% 11.55% Avivagen -645.05% N/A -716.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fuchs and Avivagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuchs $3.60 billion N/A $272.88 million $0.58 18.78 Avivagen $730,000.00 0.19 -$4.71 million ($0.04) -0.05

Risk and Volatility

Fuchs has higher revenue and earnings than Avivagen. Avivagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fuchs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fuchs has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avivagen has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fuchs and Avivagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuchs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avivagen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fuchs beats Avivagen on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, dry coatings, gear and hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, compressor and refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, multi-purpose/long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, and greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants consisting of cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain lubrication, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. The company was formerly known as Fuchs Petrolub SE and changed its name to Fuchs SE in July 2023. Fuchs SE was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr. Tobias Beta blend for the human immune system. It serves in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. Avivagen Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

