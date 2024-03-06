Head to Head Review: Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) and Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Outdoor Brands and Technogym, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Technogym 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.32%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Technogym.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands -5.52% 1.17% 0.91% Technogym N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Technogym’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Technogym’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $191.21 million 0.54 -$12.02 million ($0.80) -9.95 Technogym N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Technogym has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Technogym on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About Technogym

(Get Free Report)

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, plate loaded equipment, weight benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products. The company markets its products to fitness and wellness clubs; hospitality and residential; health, corporate, and performance; and home and consumer segments through field and inside sales, retail, and wholesale channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cesena, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.