Head-To-Head Review: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street and Riskified are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rimini Street and Riskified, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00 Riskified 0 5 2 0 2.29

Riskified has a consensus target price of $5.71, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. Given Riskified’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than Rimini Street.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 6.04% -63.89% 9.78% Riskified -23.08% -12.68% -10.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Rimini Street and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

69.9% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rimini Street has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riskified has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and Riskified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $431.50 million 0.60 $26.06 million $0.29 9.93 Riskified $261.25 million 3.42 -$103.99 million ($0.39) -12.86

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Riskified on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; and Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients' enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

