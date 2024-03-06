HC Wainwright Weighs in on Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cassava Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.
Cassava Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ SAVA opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cassava Sciences
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks That You Might Want To Buy
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.