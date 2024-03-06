HC Wainwright Weighs in on Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cassava Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

